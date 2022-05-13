Mystery swirls around subpoenas of GOP congressmen: report
The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is refusing to give details on the subpoenas issued to five GOP congressmen on Thursday.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) along with Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Mo Brooks (R-AL) received subpoenas.

One day after the announcement, there is a "veil of secrecy" about the details of the investigation, Politico reported.

"The subpoenas issued to five House Republicans by the Jan. 6 select committee remained shrouded in secrecy Friday, with lawmakers refusing to describe the scope or contents of the historic demands," Politico reported. "Members of the select committee declined to say whether they had also subpoenaed telecom companies to obtain the phone and email records of the GOP lawmakers — a step they’ve taken with dozens, if not hundreds, of other witnesses. And they wouldn’t specify whether the subpoenas demand their Republican colleagues’ documents, in addition to their testimony."

Politico reported that members of the select committee will not say how it will respond if any of the GOP lawmakers ignore the subpoenas.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the select committee said "we will take some action" but added, "I'm not sure exactly what it will be."

The select committee has announced public hearings will commence on June 9.

"The veil of secrecy surrounding the subpoenas stands in stark contrast to their historic nature. Outside of internal ethics probes — which are equally divided among Republicans and Democrats — there is no modern precedent for a congressional committee subpoenaing members of the House," Politico noted. "And the stakes of the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation are enormous. The panel believes that these five GOP lawmakers have insight into Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, an effort they say amounts to a coup attempt."

Read the full report.

