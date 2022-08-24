Newly released video shows J6 rioters inside Democrat’s Capitol Hill office
Jan. 6 rioters inside the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley / screengrab.

Newly released video shows Jan. 6 rioters smoking and laughing inside the office of Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

NBC News correspondent Ryan Reilly posted video to Twitter that was released to a media coalition.

One video begins with what sounds like a kazoo buzzing followed by a man shouting, "no f*cking Democrats."

"No Democrats, now," another shouted.

Some of the rioters then began stealing as a woman in a red had lighted what looked like a cigar.

"Why would I want to steal this bullsh*t?" a man asked as a lamp was tipped over on the table. "This whole place is some bullsh*t, man."

That same man was interviewed in a second video, filmed by Felipe Marquez.

"Just fighting for my rights," the man said. "They hate to see an educated Black man, this is what they do to real, educated Black men, not most y'all phonies."

"I know my rights and I'll stand for them until the day I die," he said.

