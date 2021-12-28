Swing voters are angry with GOP critics of the Jan. 6 riot committee
Rep. Jim Jordan (WCMH)

New data from two online focus groups spearheaded by the Swing Voter Project revealed that Republicans who disrespected the January 6 committee were not winning over swing voters. The two online focus groups on Dec. 14 consisted of four Republicans, three Independents and six Democrats, according to The Bulwark.

Key takeaways from the group of 13 Trump-to-Biden voters in key swing states included the need for accountability and an understanding of how and why the U.S. Capitol riots commenced - and how to stop it from happening again.

Data showed that Democrats, meanwhile, remained on firm political ground with “persuadables” when they endorsed the committee’s investigation.

Only one respondent thought said the Jan. 6 committee was a waste of time and money. Other responses were exploratory.

“People need to be held accountable. That was a terrible day in our history,” said Sherrie, 64, from Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

RELATED: The public part of the Jan. 6 committee is about to begin

“[Trump] wants to run again for president, so I think it’s important for us to know the facts,” added Kathleen, 48, from Casselberry, Florida.

“I think that it’s important to know why this really happened in order to keep it from happening again,” said Alisa, 41, from Phoenix.

“If nothing happens to them, people are just going to keep on doing it," said Alicia, 36, from Burnsville, Minnesota. "They need to be responsible for their actions."

Anna, 35, from Onalaska, Wisconsin, agreed: “I think with their positions, there needs to be transparency and accountability.”

“If somebody refuses to testify, that means they must have something to hide, and it must be pretty important," said Tabatha, 51, from Monroe, Georgia.

The Bulwark reported that during the online focus groups, official, unlabeled headshots of Reps. Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz were presented to respondents. They photos were numbered one through five and respondents were unable to name three or more based on images alone. Only two members who were recognizable at all were Greene and Gaetz and just five could recognize either or both of them.

“She’s the first openly QAnon-supporting person in Congress,” Michael, 29, from Doral, Florida said of Greene.

“She’s from Florida, and she’s the one who was going after that kid in college, harassing him over gun rights,” added Linda, 62, from Levittown, Pennsylvania.

Anna said, “She’s a whack job.”

The two respondents who could recognize Gaetz associated him with sex scandals.

2020 Election