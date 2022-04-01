'Million red flags': Jane Mayer breaks down how Ginni Thomas is a threat to the Supreme Court

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday interviewed investigative journalist Jane Mayer, the author of the January New Yorker story titled "Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?"

At the time of publication, it was not yet known Thomas attended the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally and had been badgering White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election results.

O'Donnell said that no reporter knows more about Clarence Thomas than Mayer, who co-authored with Jill Abramson the 1994 book Strange Justice: The Selling of Clarence Thomas on the justice's nomination.

"You raise the question very dramatically in your reporting two months ago before we knew the existence of these text messages," O'Donnell noted. "What do these text messages add to the story?"



"I think what we have seen in a kind of granular way, just how fringe the ideology is of Ginni Thomas and how she uses her husband's entree with people high up in the Trump administration in order to basically berate the chief of case in this case — over and over, these messages are relentless —saying that he has to act to overturn Biden's victory," she explained.

"You see her in action in this. You see much more closely how deeply involved she was in sort of the plotting and planning and scheming of the coup. This is — as you say, I have been reading about this and reporting on this for a long time, I find some of the texts shocking," Mayer said.

Mayer noted the issue will not go away because of other cases involving Jan. 6 that appear headed to the Supreme Court.

"There are million red flags here and they're also some red lines and they seem to have been crossed," Mayer said.



Watch:



