Trump plans 'counterprogramming' at Mar-a-Lago to drown out January 6 committee's work: CNN reporter
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," correspondent Evan Perez reported that former President Donald Trump may be planning "counterprogramming" from Mar-a-Lago on the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to try to drown out the work of the House committee investigating the attack.

"We've heard in the last — certainly the last few weeks, a steady drumbeat from some members of the committee," said Perez. "We heard from Liz Cheney, one of the few members of the committee who has talked about, perhaps, former President Trump being — committing a crime, of obstructing the work of the Congress on January 6th, which was, of course, certifying the election. We've also heard from other members who think that at the end of this, they need to show some accountability for the former president and his associates."

"Meanwhile, Evan, as we approach January 6th, it sounds like former President Trump is planning to mark the day in Mar-a-Lago," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Tell us about that."

"Yeah, he says — essentially what we're going to have is a little counterprogramming," said Perez. "They know, he knows that people in Congress are going to be marking that day with perhaps some events, Wolf, so he's planning to have some kind of media event down in Mar-a-Lago. Again, a bit of counterprogramming from the former president."

