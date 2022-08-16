Antonio LaMotta
Photos: Mugshot and screen capture from body cam video

A QAnon conspiracy theorist who was arrested when he showed up at a Philadelphia ballot counting location with guns has been spotted in footage of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

NBC News cited the FBI affidavit saying Antonio LaMotta was arrested in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday and charged with four misdemeanor statutes: "entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading in a Capitol building."

LaMotta went to the Philadelphia Convention center in Nov. 2020, driving a silver Hummer with a QAnon sticker on the back. He and friend Joshua Macias were carrying weapons and the car was filled with ammunition. It wasn't until Oct. 2021, however, that HuffPost reported that LaMotta was also the man spotted on Capitol surveillance footage on Jan. 6.

Both men await trial in Philadelphia for the crimes there and LaMotta hasn't been released to Washington to stand trial for his involvement in Jan. 6.

The FBI found that he also posted on social media about his actions.

The Bureau, "which has received an influx of threats since the search of Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago last week, has the names of hundreds of additional Capitol attack participants who have not been arrested, but special agents, federal prosecutors and the court system are overwhelmed by the volume of cases related to Jan. 6," the report also said.

