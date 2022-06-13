Day two of the public hearings begin Monday morning for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempts to overthrow the election.

The committee has confirmed the witnesses for the hearing, which reveals that their focus will likely be on President Donald Trump's false allegations that the 2020 election was fraudulent. According to the witness list, they are all Republicans, and all but one of them publicly claimed that the election wasn't fake or fraudulent.

Legal experts and political pundits gave their predictions and how they expect in the hearing on Monday. Others, however, debated what the committee has already shown and how it reflects on the Justice Department.

Some legal analysts claimed that the committee has already proven that Trump broke the law and asked why the Justice Department isn't jumping in right away. Others applied their experience to say that the DOJ should be working on its own investigation and not relying on Congress.

It has been mere weeks since the Justice Department asked the House Select Committee for the transcripts of their interviews. This could be because the DOJ is using the information to supplement their own probe, or it could be to fact-check witnesses they're questioning outside of the congressional investigation.

Political activists generally continued their call for prosecutions at the top. This weekend a group of militia members was arrested alleging they were about to carry out a terrorist plot at an LGBTQ+ pride march. The increase in domestic terrorism didn't begin with Jan. 6, 2021, but it's an attack that folks compare to those that have followed.

