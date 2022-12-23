Final J6 Committee report will be released this evening

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will be releasing its final report within hours.

The committee sent out a notice to reports on Thursday at approximately 9:35 p.m. ET stating that its report "has been filed in the House and will be made public this evening."

In addition to the final report, the committee has been releasing transcripts of interviewees periodically over the last two days, including transcripts for key witnesses such as Cassidy Hutchinson and attorney John Eastman.

The release of the report caps off a busy final week for the committee, which on Monday voted to send criminal referrals to the United States Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump.