Eric Holder goes all-in on the DOJ indicting Donald Trump

Former Attorney General Eric Holder has spent much of his time since being in office remaining silent on what he feels the Justice Department should or should do. That precedent ended Thursday as he watched the fifth public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the attempt to overthrow the election.

Taking to Twitter, Holder first noted that the notes from Justice Department lawyers that Donald Trump told them to declare the election fraudulent was enough to prove the president's intent.

“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen," Trump said according to the hearings.

According to Holder, "This is the smoking gun. Coupled with other testimony demonstrates both Trump’s substantive involvement and corrupt intent, requisite state of mind."

He went on to say that pushing the appointment of someone everyone agreed was clearly unqualified (Jeffrey Clark) to be the attorney general is part of the conspiracy.

READ: Adam Kinzinger attacks Republicans begging for pardons while not upholding their oath to the Constitution

"Prior to the Jan. 6 hearings and testimony by former Justice Department officials clearly points to widespread conspiracy," said Holder. "That included Trump, Clark, [John] Eastman, [Mark] Meadows, [Rudy] Giuliani, Congressmen and others. All lawyers involved in the plot to stop the transfer of power as part of the Jan. 6 conspiracy must be disbarred."

He went on to say that the meeting between the Justice Department leadership and Trump was "a naked attempt to coerce them to facilitate his coup attempt, lay the foundation for his baseless fraud claims and allow him to remain in power. Trump wanted to appoint an unqualified hack to run the Justice Department to try to make his coup attempt successful."

Holder pointed to the many other agencies where Trump put in "acting" people for the end of his administration.

"He wanted to maximize his power over those agencies which might be in a position to effectuate his coup plans," the former AG said. "Stop the talk that it’s hard to prove Trump’s intent. The proof is abundant. Among a few things: Georgia call. DOJ interaction. The lie and 'just leave it to me.' There’s more. Ask yourself would that defense be successful in front of a jury? The notion that it would be is laughable. There was a huge conspiracy to keep Trump in power. People must be held accountable."

Read his full thread on Twitter.