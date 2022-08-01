Jan. 6 attacker gets over 7 years behind bars after pleading with judge and calling himself an 'idiot'

Guy Reffitt was sentenced to a little over seven years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack. He was one of those who was able to get a handgun into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and was caught in a video talking about wanting to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and drag her down the stairs so her head hit every step.

After being found guilty, Reffitt pleaded with the judge, promising that he understood he "f*cked up." He called himself a "f*cking idiot" and went on to tell the judge that he swears he was done with all militia groups and other such "sh*t."

“I was not thinking clearly,” he told the judge before apologizing to U.S. Capitol Police officers, the judge, and to Congress, said CBS News reporters on the ground.

The judge didn't buy it, instead saying that he should get 87 months in prison, the longest of any sentence in the Jan. 6 cases thus far.