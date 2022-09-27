Jan. 6 hearing put on hold as hurricane bares down on Florida
Bennie Thompson, Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, speaks alongside Rep. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon, which was around the time that the House Select Committee was supposed to be holding, what was thought to be, their final public hearing.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) is a Jan. 6 committee member who wants to be monitoring the storm and be on hand to help residents of her district.

By Tuesday, hurricane forecasts became clearer that the strength would be much more than expected. It is now expected to hit the west coast of Florida, dead on, and will reach a Category 4. It's the first time that a hurricane of this strength has hit the area in 90 years, MSNBC reported.

"In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings," the committee said in the statement.

At the same time, the House and Senate are working to craft a budget. The plan will likely result in another continuing resolution so that Republicans can change the budget if they take over after the November election.

