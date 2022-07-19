bennie thompson and liz cheney
The House Select Committee investigating the attack on Congress revealed that they will be calling former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser, to answer questions.

Co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) made it clear in the last hearing that new witnesses would be heard and that those would be witnesses who Americans have not yet heard from.

Both of the individuals were on hand in the White House on Jan. 6 and could testify to what they witnessed in the 187 minutes that former President Donald Trump didn't act to help the vice president or officials, staff and police at the Capitol.

"Mr. Pottinger, who was in the White House much of the day of the riot, is one of the live witnesses for the hearing, which is expected to focus on the more than three hours in which Mr. Trump watched the violence unfold without taking any substantial steps to call off his supporters even as they threatened Vice President Mike Pence," said the New York Times.

Matthews, in particular, will speak to the efforts by White House staff to get Trump to issue a statement telling his supporters to stop the attack.

The hearing will air at 8 p.m. EST.

