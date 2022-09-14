Judge tells Jan. 6 attorney to stop getting help from disgraced MAGA-funded lawyer
Stewart Rhodes in his booking photo from Thursday (Collin County Jail)

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta is among those navigating the trials of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked Congress and police officers.

In court Wednesday, he had a legal order for insurrectionist lawyer Brad Geyer to stop taking to a disgraced and disbarred attorney being funded by Sidney Powell's legal fund, legal analyst Marcy Wheeler heard in court discussions Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Nestler informed the judge about MAGA lawyer Jonathan Moseley serving an adviser to Jan. 6 defendants. Moseley was a Virginia lawyer, but in April he was disbarred.

It was as a result of “professional rules that govern safekeeping property; meritorious claims and contentions; candor toward the tribunal; fairness to opposing party and counsel; unauthorized practice of law, multijurisdictional practice of law; bar admission and disciplinary matters … and misconduct," the Virginia State Bar website said.

RELATED: Oath Keepers want to suppress evidence of Zello chat host ordering arrests of 'treasonous' congressmembers

Moseley had apparently been giving legal advice to Oath Keepers standing trial for sedition among other things, which Mehta said Geyer not to accept any more.

He went on to order the same for Stewart Rhodes' attorney Edward Tarpley.

SmartNews