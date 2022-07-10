House Jan. 6 committee reveals when Pat Cipollone's video testimony will become public

The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 still has at least two more hearings that they intend to hold, and now they're revealing when former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone's testimony could be revealed to the public.
Cipollone appeared behind closed doors on Friday for several hours and the committee revealed that he did confirm some of the information that was already known. Members wouldn't go into detail from there, however.
In a statement Sunday, Tim Mulvey, the committee's spokesman, "Cipollone's videotaped testimony will likely be featured prominently during the final hearing."
"In our interview with Mr. Cipollone, the Committee received critical testimony on nearly every major topic in its investigation, reinforcing key points regarding Donald Trump’s misconduct and providing highly relevant new information that will play a central role in its upcoming hearings," the statement from the committee read.
"This includes information demonstrating Donald Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty," the statement also said.
Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. EST will be the next public hearing.