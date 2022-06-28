Senate Sergeant at Arms during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has died
Police car lights (Shutterstock)

Fox reporter Chad Pergram is reporting that the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge during the attack on Congress on Jan. 6 has died.

Michael Stenger resigned after it became clear that the Capitol Police were woefully unprepared and ill-informed about the incoming attacks in 2021.

Conspiracy theorists were quick to ask whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had him on a hit list, but he was on the Senate side, which was under the governing body of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and had nothing to do with Pelosi.

Pelosi has been the target of the right-wing, including former President Donald Trump, who alleged that she didn't ask for any assistance for Jan. 6, which is untrue.

“The Speaker believes security officials should make security decisions. The Speaker immediately signaled her support for the deployment of the National Guard when she was presented with that recommendation on the afternoon of January 6th. Public testimony confirms the fact that the Speaker was not made aware of any request for such a deployment prior to then,” Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi told The Associated Press in a 2021 email.

