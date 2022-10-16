Jan. 6 committee member says they have questions about advice witnesses were given the DOJ will be interested in

Speaking to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) on Sunday, CNN's Pamela Brown asked about former Secret Service Agent and former Trump White House aide Tony Ornato, who spoke to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the election in March 2022.

Since then, former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed several things that Ornato told her about what happened on Jan. 6 that it seems Ornato didn't say to the House Select Committee. Ornato's lawyer told CNN that the committee hasn't asked him to come back and testify about the things that Hutchinson said.

"He will be," said Lofgren. "You know, we had a lot of questions, but we wanted to get through all the documentary evidence that we have now been provided, over a million documents. So, it took a lot of time to go through that. We have successfully gone through it. And now we're in a position — in the very near future — to call the witnesses from the Secret Service back in for a few additional questions."

Hutchinson testified that Ornato told her Trump lunged at the Secret Service driver when he was told he wasn't going to lead his rally crowd to the Capitol. In the month that followed, behind the scenes, "sources" inside the Secret Service denied the take by Hutchinson.

“Ornato is a red herring,” a Secret Service source claimed in a comment to The Hill this summer. The source claimed Ornato was in his office and not at the rally, noting that he was in his office at the time and not at the rally.

“There are three people in that vehicle: Bobby Engel, President Trump and the limo driver,” the source claimed both agents are “saying that did not happen.”

In truth, however, a Washington, D.C. officer backed up Hutchinson's details of the incident.

"It's not just about the incident, but the testimony and I will say, we have broad questions about the advice given to some witnesses and whether all the witnesses were completely candid with the committee and that's something that we're interested in and I think the Department of Justice will be very interested in," Lofgren told CNN.

"So, it sounds like what you're saying is you have evidence of witness tampering?" asked Brown.

Lofgren said she couldn't go into it.

