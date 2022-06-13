Here are the witnesses appearing before the second Jan. 6 committee on Monday

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress revealed Sunday evening the full list of witnesses that will appear on Monday morning at 10 a.m. EST.

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien was one of those known to be testifying under oath, but the committee has also disclosed that former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt will also give testimony. Stirewalt was fired by Fox after calling Arizona for Joe Biden on Election Night. The longtime numbers guy drew fire from the former president for the call, and kicked off a years-long feud between Trump and the network.

The others to appear before the committee include election lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg, BJay Pak -- the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia-- and Al Schmidt, the former City Commissioner of Philadelphia.

Ginsberg has represented the Republican Party and GOP candidates as a lawyer. He's also one of the veteran Republican legal experts willing to come forward and call Trump out as a liar. In 2016, Trump's campaign hired Ginsberg's law firm Jones Day, but by 2020 his frustration with the former president took a turn.

Months before the election, Ginsberg retired from the law firm and penned an op-ed in the Washington Post taking aim at Trump's urging that his followers in North Carolina vote twice in the election. This call to his supporters came after Trump had been claiming that the 2020 election would be "rigged" and "fraudulent."

Byung “BJay” Pak previously served in the Justice Department but he mysteriously quit before the Jan. 6 attack. According to his account, Trump was furious that there wasn't an investigation into the 2020 election. A 2021 report cited Pak saying that he thought Trump was going to fire him anyway in a major shakeup at the Justice Department. The evidence has suggested that Trump was attempting to change the leadership at the DOJ so that he could get government support to either change the election results or begin an investigation that would stall the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt was a common Trump target in 2020.

Schmidt appeared on CNN weeks after the election and amid Trump's claim of fraud saying, "I think people should be mindful that there are bad actors who are lying to them." His reference was to Donald Trump.

According to Trump, Schmidt was "being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at the mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!"

Trump has also alleged Schmidt, who now works for a good governance group, was “a disaster on the massive election fraud and irregularities which took place in Philadelphia, one of the most corrupt election places in the United States."