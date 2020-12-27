January is expected to be 'nightmarish' after December was most deadly yet

The year 2020 has officially become the deadliest year in American history and the month of December was the worst of all months amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to health experts who spoke to CNN.com, January is about to be outright "nightmarish."

"The projections are just nightmarish," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Hotez. "People can still save the lives of their loved ones by practicing that social distancing and masks. And remember, vaccines are around the corner."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said something similar in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. There were so many Americans who traveled during the holidays that there is likely to be an increase in COVID-19 cases in the next two weeks. Jan. 6 is about two weeks from Dec. 23.

Dr. Hotez warned that hospitals are going to have to start rationing care because they're too inundated with cases.

The United States passed 19 million COVID cases on Sunday.

November had 36,964 deaths, but so far, 63,000 Americans lost their lives in 26 days in December.

