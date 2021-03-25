Japan says North Korea ballistic missile launch threatens peace

By Josh Smith and Antoni Slodkowski SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japan's prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington. North Korea's ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and if the launch is confirmed it would represent a new challenge to President Joe Biden's efforts to engage with Pyongyang, which have so far been rebuffed. The Japanese government said the missiles flew about 450 km ...