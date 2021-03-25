Japan says North Korea ballistic missile launch threatens peace

By Josh Smith and Antoni Slodkowski SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japan's prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington. North Korea's ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and if the launch is confirmed it would represent a new challenge to President Joe Biden's efforts to engage with Pyongyang, which have so far been rebuffed. The Japanese government said the missiles flew about 450 km ...
'I was afraid for my life': BLM activists mostly victorious in NC case that challenged unconstitutional protest ban
March 25, 2021
A visiting judge dismissed charges on Wednesday against a local NAACP president and three others who defied a protest ban in Graham, a small city in the central Piedmont region of North Carolina, last summer.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Barrett Brown, president of the Alamance County NAACP, after he picked up a "Black Lives Matter" sign during a July 25 press conference and walked across the street to hold it while standing next to a divisive Confederate monument in front of the Historic Courthouse. Three others, including a Democratic member of the county board of elections, walked over to join Brown and were also arrested.
<p>Judge Lunsford Long interrupted cross-examination of a sheriff's deputy called by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Harrison, saying, "Mr. Harrison, I have a problem with your case."</p><p>Long questioned the basis for charging the four defendants with impeding traffic, and with resisting when they declined to obey officers' orders to leave the area. The area where Brown and the other defendants were standing was part of a crosswalk marked by red, stamped pavement that runs along the side of the monument. With traffic moving counter-clockwise around the traffic circle, a vehicle would have to run through the monument to hit the defendants, and Brown noted after the hearing that seven vehicles passed while he was speaking with the officers. "The legislative intent is clear," Long said. "It says a defendant must 'willfully place themselves on the streets and highways so as to impede the regular flow of traffic.'"</p><p>Attempting to salvage the resisting charges, Harrison sought to direct the court's attention to the fact that the area was defined as part of "roadway," saying that it should be considered apart from a "debate" at the time "about a total prohibition against protest in the downtown area."</p><p>"What?" Judge Long asked in astonishment.</p><p>"I know," the prosecutor said, before running out of arguments.</p><p>Long's decision to dismiss charges against the four defendants came on the heels of a <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/matthew-edwards-prosecutor/" target="_self">ruling</a> last week dismissing charges against another man, Matthew Edwards, who had been arrested for holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign on a public sidewalk in Graham a month earlier. District Attorney Sean Boone told Raw Story last week that Judge Long's dismissal of the charges against Edwards did not sway his intentions to try the case against Brown and his co-defendants. "We evaluate each case on its own facts and merits, and will do so with the cases you referenced," he wrote in an email. "We will not be peremptorily dismissing them at this time."</p><p>Along with co-defendants Rev. Walter Allison, Noah Read and Amie Christina Harrison, Brown celebrated the outcome in the hallway outside the courtroom with their attorneys from the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.</p><p>"I'm confused as to why they continued to pursue this," Brown said. "To me, it speaks to the narrative we're experiencing in Graham, with the Confederate monument, martial law and the refusal to rename the park. They're dead-set against the kind of change that would move the county forward."</p><p>Following their arrests, the four defendants sang "We Shall Overcome" while riding in a sheriff's van to the jail.</p><p>After Judge Long dismissed charges on Wednesday, Brown thanked his lawyer, saying, "You proved us right…. It just took nine months."</p><p>Brown and others are calling on the city of Graham to rename a small park in the northwest corner of the Court Square, which is across the street from the courthouse and Confederate monument, to honor Wyatt Outlaw, a Black town commissioner and constable who was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in 1870. Now called Sesquicentennial Park, the park is believed to be the location where Outlaw was murdered.</p><p>The park was also the setting for another case tried on Wednesday. Maurice Wells Jr., a local Black Lives Matter activist who attended protests against the Confederate monument and racist policing week after week last summer and fall, was arrested by Sheriff Terry Johnson in the park on July 11, 2020 on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse on command. Wells' arrest came at the culmination of a <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/blm-neo-confederates-graham/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">March for Justice & Community</a> led by Rev. Gregory Drumwright. At the time, the protest ban — based on a restrictive public gathering ordinance and a series of emergency orders issued by Mayor Jerry Peterman — was still in force. In the hours leading up to the march, it remained unclear whether the city would allow the march or provide police protection. The event also unfolded under a cloud of threats from neo-Confederates, including a man affiliated with the white nationalist group League of the South who suggested on social media that counter-protesters "roll out the trucks," adding, "Use them like a tank."</p><p>Drumwright led about 600 marchers from neighboring Burlington to downtown Graham, as 50 neo-Confederate counter-protesters jeered from Sesquicentennial/Wyatt Outlaw Park. Among them were members of League of the South, along with Jay Thaxton, a Proud Boy who would be arrested by the Washington DC Metro police on Jan. 6 for curfew violation, and ACTBAC, a local neo-Confederate formation that was previously listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. ACTBAC, an acronym for Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County, came to local prominence in 2017 as a staunch defender of Confederate monuments, locally and across North Carolina.</p><p>Pamela Chestek, a legal observer with the National Lawyers Guild, testified for the defense that the counter-protesters continuously rang a 400-pound cast metal bell in the park while Drumwright and others spoke from a portable stage nearby.</p><p>"They were ringing that bell for the duration — dong, dong, dong," Chestek said. "It brought a lot of commotion to the protest."</p><p>A small group of antiracist protesters shouted back and forth with the counter-protesters, but most remained focused on the speakers, and at 3 p.m. the event ended and most people left.</p><p>Sheriff Johnson testified that he had observed the protest and noted that it was "peaceful," and had returned to his office by 3:10 or 3:15 p.m. He said he received a call from his major saying that Graham police were requesting his presence because tensions between the two opposing sides had ratcheted up. Johnson testified that he was called upon to personally intervene because "I know a lot of people, being from Alamance County."</p><p>Johnson testified that he focused his attention on Gary Williamson Jr., who is the leader of ACTBAC, and his father, Gary Williamson Sr., along with Wells.</p><p>Johnson placed his hand on the younger Williamson's shoulder and told him "if he didn't leave he was going to go to jail."</p><p>Testifying about Sheriff Johnson's interactions with the ACTBAC leader, Chestek said: "They seemed to have a friendly relationship. [Johnson] seemed to be trying to soothe [Williamson]."</p><p>Johnson testified under cross-examination that he knew Williamson from coaching him on a football team at Southern Alamance High School. Although he had mentioned Williamson's association with the group in his previous testimony, Johnson told the court he didn't know much about the group other than "it has something to do with the Confederacy."</p><p>Johnson testified that Wells was ringing the bell while he was trying to talk to the Williamsons.</p><p>"Maurice was cursing them," the sheriff testified. "I said — I think I called him 'son' — I said, 'Son, quit ringing the bell. All you're doing is causing problems and costing taxpayers money.' Maurice threw his hands out and said, 'Take me to f-ing jail.'"</p><p>Lindsay Ayling, an antiracist activist who witnessed the arrest, disputed Johnson's assertion that Wells continuously rang the bell, telling Raw Story that he she only observed him ring it once. </p><p>"Other Black activists had rang the bell," she said. "It was to show that Black people were in control because the racists had been ringing it to interrupt Drumwright's rally."</p><p>Video Chestek took that was submitted into evidence showed Wells dancing and singing the Anita Ward disco song "Ring My Bell" and then later mocking the neo-Confederates by saying, "You mad, motherfucker," and, "You're mad 'cause I rang your bell." The elder Williamson can be seen in the video shaking a wooden pole with a flag wrapped around it and shouting.</p><p>Chestek's video showed a commotion as a different Black activist, who is unidentified, shouted at a police officer, then turned abruptly to show Wells being led away in handcuffs.</p><p>"I didn't see anything going on that would lead to Wells' arrest," Chestek testified. "I saw something more imminent — a yelling match between a young man and a police officer."</p><p>After Wells' arrest, Chestek's video showed Detective Kenneth Brown, who accompanied Sheriff Johnson, explain to protesters that Wells was arrested because "he was told to watch his language."</p><p>Chestek testified that he heard Wells say, "This is our MF-ing bell."</p><p>He testified that profanity doesn't bother him, saying, "As a Northerner, profanity is part of our vernacular."</p><p>But something about Wells' language struck him as different.</p><p>"I felt the way he was acting and yelling at the crowd, he was trying to incite violence," Brown said.</p><p>Johnson acknowledged during cross-examination that the neo-Confederate counter-protesters had rung the bell for the duration of Rev. Drumwright's speech.</p><p>"They had a right to ring that bell," he said.</p><p>The sheriff also admitted under oath that the counter-protesters had used foul language.</p><p>"The First Amendment gives them a right to say what they want to, but when you incite a fight that's different," he testified.</p><p>Johnson was first elected sheriff of Alamance County in 2002, and ran unopposed in his last election in 2018. He testified on Wednesday that he started his law enforcement career with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office in the early 1970s. It was there that he first received crowd control training in 1972, he testified, because "we had some unrest due to a shooting down there." The killing of William Murphy, a Black man, by a state trooper in 1971 resulted in a wave of protests that drew in white and Black students from UNC Chapel Hill, with hundreds of arrests. An <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1971/11/22/archives/killing-of-black-by-trooper-stirs-protests-and-violence-in-north.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">account</a> in the <em>New York Times </em>said 26 people were arrested in one night for demonstrating without a permit during a state of emergency.</p><p>Elizabeth Haddix, a lawyer from the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law who represented Wells, argued that her client's speech was protected under the First Amendment, but Judge Long sided with the sheriff and found him guilty of disorderly conduct.</p><p>"We will appeal this all the way up to the Supreme Court," Haddix vowed.</p><p>Long also heard a case on Wednesday involving Kani Adon Bynum, who was charged with simple assault and resisting an officer stemming from an arrest on Sept. 23, 2020. </p><p>Ryan Evans testified that he was walking around the Historic Courthouse and filmed the antiracist protesters after having exchanged words with them earlier. He testified that he was motivated to come out that night because he wanted "to protect my county where I live and work… to protect our statue, to protect our sheriff. Slowly, they are outnumbering us — people that don't even live here." Evans testified that he was "not a fan of BLM" and that he would help law enforcement in "any way necessary."</p><p>Bynum was carrying an African American flag, with the black liberation colors of black, green and red superimposed over the standard American flag pattern. Evans testified that Bynum struck him in the face with the flag, which Bynum denied.</p><p>Taking the stand, Bynum testified that he used the flag to cover the faces of two female protesters to protect them from being doxed. Bynum said he thought Evans was using his free hand to try to move the flag aside, and Bynum said he jerked the flagpole, accidentally striking Evans' phone in the process.</p><p>Bynum testified that after Evans reported the incident to the police, an officer suggested they talk "behind a building." Eight to 10 protesters got between Bynum and the police, according to testimony from multiple witnesses, and he started walking, then running away to his car, about a block away. Once he reached the car, Bynum testified that he realized he needed to speak to the officers. He said he opened the door, and knelt on the pavement so they could take him into custody.</p><p>"His testimony was he did not intend to hit him, and I believe him," Judge Long said from the bench. "I'm going to rule not guilty."</p><p>But on the second charge of resisting an officer, Long found Bynum guilty. Bynum received a prayer for judgment, meaning that he gives up the right to appeal and his sentence is limited to court costs.</p><p>Bynum testified that when one of the officers who had a reputation for brutality suggested talking behind a building, "I was afraid for my life. I honestly didn't know what they were going to do. I said, 'Please, let's talk where I feel safe.'" </p>
Charlie Kirk's conservative student activist organization is plagued by the far right — and now by the FEC
March 24, 2021
Turning Point Action, a sister organization to the conservative student activist group Turning Point USA that was launched to target Democrats in the 2020 election and founded by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, was hit with a Federal Election Commission complaint Tuesday filed by the dark money watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
In the FEC complaint, CREW alleges that Turning Point Action, a fundraising 501(c)(4) entity, failed to disclose donor information and violated the Federal Election Campaign Act by soliciting donations that were specifically targeted at re-electing Donald Trump and opposing Democrats in the 2020 election cycle.
<p>"The FEC should investigate Turning Point Action for violating the Federal Election Campaign Act by failing to disclose any of its donors despite making more than $1.4 million in independent expenditures in 2020," the <a href="https://www.citizensforethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Turning-Point-Action-FEC-Complaint-signed-and-notarized.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">complaint</a> argues. "According to its filings with the FEC, Turning Point Action made more than $250 in independent expenditures in 2020 — indeed it made more than $1.4 million in independent expenditures — but it disclosed no contributors."</p><p>According to the CREW complaint, Turning Point Action worked to influence "federal elections" and should therefore be required to disclose all of its donor information. </p><p>"The evidence shows, however, that Turning Point Action solicited and, on information and belief, received donations of more than $200 for the purpose of influencing federal elections and additionally for the purpose of furthering Turning Point Action's independent expenditures," the CREW complaint added.</p><p>"Because it solicited money it said it would spend supporting President Donald Trump's reelection and Joe Biden's defeat, Turning Point Action was required to disclose contributors who gave it money to influence federal elections or run independent expenditures under a landmark court decision won by CREW," the watchdog group said in a Tuesday <a href="https://www.citizensforethics.org/legal-action/legal-complaints/crew-files-complaint-against-turning-point-action/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">press release</a>. </p><p>"According to its FEC reports, between August 20, 2020, and December 31, 2020, the group spent $1,428,161 on independent expenditures in federal elections," CREW further <a href="https://www.citizensforethics.org/legal-action/legal-complaints/crew-files-complaint-against-turning-point-action/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">noted</a>. Furthermore, the group said, Turning Point Action did not disclose any contributors in those reports, and did not correct the filings by last week's deadline, "despite the FEC notifying the group in early February that it was missing donor information in its reports."</p><p>CREW President Noah Bookbinder told Salon on Wednesday that he was not surprised by this, since groups such as Turning Point Action "seek to avoid disclosing their donors at all costs."</p><p>"The law, as clarified by CREW's landmark victory in the Crossroads GPS case, makes clear that a group like Turning Point Action that spends money on independent expenditures has to disclose the identity of its major contributors and those who contributed more than $200 to further those ads," Bookbinder said. "By bringing this complaint, CREW is seeking to compel the Federal Election Commission to enforce the law and Turning Point Action to disclose its contributors as it should have done from the start. Most dark money groups like Turning Point Action seek to avoid disclosing their donors at all costs, but in cases like this where the law is clear, that has to change. We hope the FEC will act promptly to compel compliance with the law so the public can know who is influencing elections."</p><p>Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet declined to comment on the complaint when reached by Salon on Wednesday afternoon. </p><p>The news of the FEC complaint comes on the heels of a <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/16/us/charlie-kirk-liberty-falwell-falkirk.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The New York Times</a> report that Liberty University had "opted last fall not to renew" its contract with Kirk, the Turning Point founder. Liberty's "think tank," The Falkirk Center, which in part bears Kirk's name, parted ways with the youthful conservative firebrand, a frequent guest on Fox News who reliably parrots right-wing talking points. Kirk's departure from the conservative Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia, follows a storm of controversy after former university president Jerry Falwell Jr. was <a href="https://www.salon.com/2020/08/08/jerry-falwell-jr-announces-leave-of-absence-from-liberty-university-following-leak-of-photos_partner/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ousted after posting compromising pictures of himself</a> not long after Politico published an <a href="https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/09/jerry-falwell-liberty-university-loans-227914" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">exposé</a> on <a href="https://www.salon.com/2019/09/09/why-evangelicals-wont-care-about-jerry-falwell-jr-s-apparent-sex-scandal/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">his colorful personal life</a>. </p><p>But the trouble for Turning Point USA and its subsidiary Turning Point Action doesn't stop there.</p><p>In December, at the annual TPUSA Student Action Summit, student activists were <a href="https://www.mediaite.com/news/charlie-kirks-florida-conference-turns-sour-after-activists-locked-out-due-to-covid-restrictions-let-us-in/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">locked out</a> of their own conference due to coronavirus restrictions in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Let us in, let us in, let us in," TPUSA activists yelled at the doors of the convention center. At the same gathering, the energy drink company, Bang Energy, <a href="https://www.mediaite.com/weird/conservatives-decry-tpusa-conference-for-having-bang-girls-blast-free-cash-at-teenaged-attendees/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">sent its "Bang Girls"</a> to blast cash into the crowd with a massive T-shirt cannon. "Oh, wow. I thought that was some sort of Vegas nightclub. That really happened at a conservative conference for teens?" conservative radio host Todd Starnes stated at the time. <a href="https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/charlie-kirk-tpusa-hooters-conservatism-jesus/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The American Conservative</a> headlined its commentary on the blasting of cash, "Charlie Kirk's Hooters Conservatism." </p><p>Kirk's organization, when not being hit with complaints or embroiled in evergreen right-wing drama, has also had to combat the upsurgee of white nationalist "<a href="https://www.irehr.org/reports/alt-right-to-groyper/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">groypers</a>," guided by Unite the Right attendee <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/debug/nick-fuentes-state-legislators-biden/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Nicholas Fuentes</a>, who have shown up on college campuses across the country to hound Kirk over policy disputes and pepper the TPUSA founder with claims of not being right-wing enough.</p><p>At one Turning Point USA event featuring Donald Trump Jr. <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/pro-trump-conservatives-are-getting-trolled-real-life-far-right-n1080986" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">in November 2019</a>, Fuentes' far-right followers heckled Kirk over skipping the Q&A session of his speech and refusing to take questions from the far-right crowd. With many of Fuentes' <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/debug/nick-fuentes-capitol-riot-cellphones/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">followers reportedly taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack</a>, TPUSA may have an opportunity to distinguish itself from the far-right, overtly racist "groypers." who often ridicule Kirk and others as "cuckservatives" or worse. </p><p>In fairness, Kirk sent a tweet before the Capitol riots urging students to take part in the pro-Trump activities on Jan. 6, which he subsequently deleted. Turning Point Action chartered buses to bring TPUSA student activists to Washington to attend Trump's rally that day, although the group has since tried to scrub all evidence of that from the internet. </p><p>"Turning Point Action (TPA) did bus some students to the January 6th rally, which included a speech from the President of the United States. Following the president's remarks, and in keeping with itinerary, TPA bused those students immediately out of the area," a Turning Point Action spokesperson told <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/debug/charlie-kirk-delete-tweet-buses-capitol/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Daily Dot</a> in January.</p>
'Sociopaths': Seth Meyers draws a straight line between GOP, NRA and Fox News stopping action on mass shootings
March 24, 2021
After another mass shooting, this time at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket, "Late Night" host Seth Meyers drew a direct line between the Republican Party, the NRA and Fox News for stopping any meaningful action on gun regulations.
While Fox News spent a month freaking out over cartoons and children's toys, but Meyers noted that they barely even covered the mass shooting. Fox News host Sean Hannity spent about 60 seconds on the shooting, before drooling over his extensive expose on Joe Biden tripping on the way up the stairs of Air Force One.
<p>"My God, get your priorities straight," Meyers told Hannity. He then noted that the Fox News host then lashed out at Democrats for, again, wanting to do something to stop senseless mass shootings. "You guys repeat the same bullsh*t line every time we go through this awful ritual. That gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it. First of all, we have an epidemic of gun violence that killed more than 19,000 people last year. And the majority of Americans want gun safety reforms, including universal background checks, mandatory gun licenses and a ban on semi-automatic weapons. It's the politicians and their patrons in the gun lobby that are holding those up."</p><p>His second point was that the people who cry "politicization" when a shooting happens are the same fools who put guns behind them on video and do political ads of themselves "like they're hiding out in the zombie apocalypse." </p><p>"If I actually found a room like this at a dinner party, I would find an excuse and leave," Meyers said. "Lastly, let's dispense with this ridiculous lie that has become cannon on the right that standing up to any sensible gun safety legislation means standing up for the Second Amendment. It's one of the greatest cons in the history of politics." </p><p>See the full "Closer Look" segment below: </p><p><br/></p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a19e4d576f762a6a2dab0614de300f40" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6rxyY2YalAM?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">GOP, Fox News Lie About Gun Control After Boulder, Atlanta Shootings: A Closer Look</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rxyY2YalAM" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p><p><br/></p>
