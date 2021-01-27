Japan's COVID crisis reawakens deflation fears as cash hoarding returns

By Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko TOKYO (Reuters) - A spike in coronavirus infections in Japan is driving local households to do what they have always done in times of crisis: spend less and save more, stoking fears of a deeper retail recession and grinding deflation. Fifty-year-old Hiromi Suzuki is doing just that having quit her job at a Tokyo novelty store in December after the pandemic hit sales. "I try not to spend money," she said, walking her dog in the city. "Since I don't go out much, I don't buy cosmetics or clothes any more." Suzuki's case exemplifies the trouble Japan faces as COVID...