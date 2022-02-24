Jared Kushner's new company aims to profit off deals he cut with foreign countries as Trump adviser: WSJ
The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is aiming to directly profit from the work he did while serving as an adviser to former President Donald Trump.

According to the Journal, Kushner has been making the rounds to several Middle Eastern countries and pitching them on investment opportunities opened up by the Abraham Accords, which established relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations in the region.

Kushner has founded a new firm called Affinity Partners with the goal of using his past work in government as a springboard to cutting further deals with foreign governments.

"People familiar with Affinity Partners’ efforts said the new fund aims in part to build on the Abraham Accords by finding investment opportunities that bring together Americans, Israelis and Emiratis, including helping to broker deals for Israeli companies to do business in the Gulf," WSJ writes. "Some of the firm’s other associates were deeply involved in the accords and other foreign-policy initiatives under Mr. Trump."

Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, tells the Journal that the firm raises troubling questions, even if nothing it's doing is technically illegal.

“It calls into question what his motives were when he was engaged in some of those initiatives, in particular the Abraham Accords, and whether or not he was using that more as a vehicle to serve his post-employment interests,” she said.

