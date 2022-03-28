Jared Kushner to testify before Jan. 6 committee this week: report
Shutterstock

The son-in-law of former President Donald Trump is expected to appear before the House committee investigating the Capitol riot as early as Thursday, ABC News reports.

Jared Kushner, who served as a senior West Wing aide in Trump's administration, will reportedly appear virtually in front of the committee. As ABC News points out, Kushner was traveling back to D.C. from Saudi Arabia when the Jan. 6 riot began and did not go to the White House upon his arrival.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl said in his book "Betrayal" that Kushner avoided the White House because he thought he would get in a "fight" with Trump. Karl also wrote that Trump's daughter Ivanka was at the White House that day and tried to get him to stop the riot. The committee is reportedly trying to get her to testify as well.

Read more at ABC News.


SmartNews