Jared Kushner says Trump indictment shows Democrats' fear of running against him in 2024

Jared Kushner slammed the recent indictment of Donald Trump, saying Friday it's a sign that Democrats are scared of running against him in 2024, Bloomberg reported.

“As an American, it’s very troubling to me to see the leader of the opposition party be indicted," Kushner said at the FII Institute’s Priority Summit in Miami Beach, Florida.

“It’s been hard to watch the opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last years to try to get him,” Kushner said.

“But what I’ll say is I’ve been by him during a lot of these instances and it’s only made him stronger, and his resolve to take on big challenges, to fight for change.”

CNN reported that Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury. It marks the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.