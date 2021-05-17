Americans can't figure out why Israelis are fighting with Palestinians when Trump and Kushner achieved 'peace' in the Middle East

A far-right Norwegian politician nominated former President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize after he and Jared Kushner claimed to achieve peace in the Middle East.
"I'm going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things — if they gave it out fairly, which they don't," Trump claimed in 2019.
"Nobel Peace, can you imagine?" Trump said in Sept. 2020. That month he continued to brag about himself on Twitter almost two dozen times.
But as Israelis and Palestinians are firing rockets at each other, it has become clear that the grand Middle East peace promise never really happened.
The battles came after Kushner launched the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace "to promote his major accomplishment when he advised his father-in-law, former US President Donald Trump: the normalization agreements between Israel and a number of Sunni Arab countries," said The Times of Israel earlier this month.
"The Abraham Accords, signed in September 2020, were arguably Trump's biggest foreign policy achievement and the biggest breakthrough for relations between Israel and the Arab world for 25 years," said Axios. That was until 10 days later when the bombs started flying.
It continues to be a question from many online who watch as more and more explosions happen across the area.
You can’t make this s— up Last week Jared Kushner founded the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace to commemorate t… https://t.co/pMvt6inOrj— Lindy Li (@Lindy Li)1621131067.0
Speaking of Israel and Palestine, didn’t Jared Kushner fix that?— edgery #VaccinesAreSafe (@edgery #VaccinesAreSafe)1621038794.0
