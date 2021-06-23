Jared and Ivanka distancing themselves from Trump as he keeps throwing fits about the election: report

On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Kate Bennett walked through how longtime Trump advisers and family members Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are trying to extricate themselves from the vicinity of the former president as he continues to spout conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

"This is clearly a former president who cannot move on, who continues to talk about, you know, everything from who betrayed him on a late-night comedy sketch show to the election that he still claims is, you know — was not accurate," said Bennett. "So, Jared and Ivanka were with him all the time, so much so that they were coined the Javanka term. This is interesting. They do not want to be around, nor do they want to be in the orbit of this continued not being able to move on, not being able to let go. And they've made a very calculated and thoughtful decision to back away and not spend as much time with the former president who, of course, also happens to be Ivanka's father and Jared Kushner's father-in-law."

"One person described it to my colleague on the story, Gabby Orr, saying it's sort of like the parent who less and less stays in day care in the morning dropping off their child. Slowly, Jared and Ivanka backed away and left Trump up to his own abilities with people around him that are varying in terms of scope and conspiracy theories and people who listen to him and his rhetoric as he continues to not be able to let go of the 2020 election."

