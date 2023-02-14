Kushner's corruption: 'Red flag after red flag' shows why GOP can't ignore new blockbuster report
Republicans, led by Oversight Committee chair James Comer in the House, are gearing up for a multi-year investigation of Hunter Biden's laptop, and whether it proves he used his father's name and status to enrich himself overseas. And yet, wrote commentator Dean Obeidallah for CNN on Monday, we already know former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner did all of this — and the evidence is getting harder and harder for even Republicans to ignore.

Obeidallah pointed to a new bombshell report by The Washington Post, detailing how Trump turbocharged the rise of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman — and he and his family, Kushner included, are reaping financial benefit.

"If Comer reads this article, he will see red flag after red flag of how Kushner and Trump potentially pocketed money from recent business deals with the Saudi government after helping Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MBS, while in the White House," wrote Obeidallah. "Don Fox, former acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, told the Post that there was no requirement for Trump, a former commander in chief, or Kushner, a former senior White House official, to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. 'He said their work has exposed a glaring shortfall in ethics laws that needs to be fixed by Congress,' the paper reported."

Trump, noted Obeidallah, was one of the most significant figures defending, and blocking efforts to sanction MBS after he ordered the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, even saying, "I saved his ass."

Then, when he left office, as he and Kushner faced "unprecedented business challenges," both came upon Saudi money, with Kushner receiving a $2 billion infusion from the Saudis into his private equity firm and Trump getting to host LIV golf tournaments, bankrolled by the Saudi wealth fund, at his properties.

"Comer is correct that the 'American people deserve transparency and accountability' when it comes to anyone profiting off political connections — especially when the people officially served in our government," concluded Obeidallah. "If Comer is sincere, we should be seeing letters demanding the same information from Kushner, Trump and daughter Ivanka as he sent to Hunter Biden. If not, then we know the congressman is doing nothing more than using our tax dollars to try to hurt the President and help the GOP."

