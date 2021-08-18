Jared Kushner ally who got last-minute Trump pardon gets charged with crimes again
Jared Kushner (Time)

A longtime ally of Jared Kushner who got a last-minute pardon this year from former President Donald Trump has once again been charged with crimes.

The New York Daily News reports that former New York Observer editor-in-chief Ken Kurson has now been hit with state charges related to the same alleged cyberstalking scheme for which he was granted a pardon by Trump mere hours before the end of his first term.

"Kurson allegedly wrote negative online reviews of some of his victims using aliases and visited their places of work," writes the New York Daily News. "He also took photographs of two his victims' workplaces and inquired about one's work schedule, creeping out coworkers, prosecutors said."

Kurson first came under law enforcement officials' radars after Trump nominated him to serve on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities, where a background check into his past conduct reportedly "alarmed" authorities.

Kurson was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office and he arrived in custody Wednesday at the Manhattan Supreme Court for his arraignment.

