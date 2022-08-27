Jared Kushner ‘loves the limelight’: Biographer says ‘he is his own best hype man’

Former Trump White House senior advisor Jared Kushner's new biographer was brutally panned by the journalist who wrote the 2019 biography Kushner, Inc.

Journalist Vicky Ward reviewed Kushner's new book Breaking History for NBC News.

"It’s been reported that the couple’s Northeast decampment is partly because they doubt the reception they’d get — at least publicly — from many of their old New York friends. Key figures in Trump’s administration, their efforts to always appear 'the good guys' have often backfired. Kushner’s polished veneer started to wear especially thin in the context of his freewheeling approach to foreign policy and much else," Ward wrote. "So why would Kushner, who says repeatedly in his new memoir that he prefers to be in the background, want to write an autobiography in the first place?"

Ward suggested that while Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have been avoiding Manhattan, he actually loves the attention.

"As his words make clear, again and again, Kushner actually loves the limelight, the awards, the pats on the back — from world leaders and from himself. He is his own best hype man, with eternal confidence in his abilities as a negotiator extraordinaire, a disruptor who achieved peace in the Middle East where more boring, traditional mindsets failed," Ward wrote. "The point of this book, I realized as I struggled through to the end of its 500-plus pages, is classic historical revisionism. Kushner is trying to cement his personal legacy as he sees it: An individual following in the footsteps of Churchill and Roosevelt; a figure who quietly re-shaped world history in the shadows of his more flamboyant (and, in his mind, brilliant) father-in-law."

Ward noted Kushner recounting that his father-in-law think's he is a "genius."

"The biggest problem (although there are many) with Kushner’s book — whether by omission, contradiction, or a self-serving recasting — is the way it glosses over the subtext that came to define and complicate Kushner’s wide-ranging White House portfolio: money," Ward wrote. "Were Kushner’s transactions abroad and domestically made in the interest of America or in the interest of Kushner himself? Congress has asked for all of Kushner’s correspondence with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the wake of a $2 billion investment by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in a new Kushner fund."

Ward did not give Kushner's autobiography a favorable review.

"Kushner’s book has lofty ambitions. But just like his self-imposed Florida exile, it also makes him appear further divorced from American reality than ever," Ward wrote. "Ultimately, Kushner’s selective re-casting of world events is free of self-awareness and overflowing with pomposity. It’s not a compelling combination. And it’s not even well written."

