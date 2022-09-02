‘Issue of paperwork’: Kushner defends Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs on British TV

He went on to say that MAGA Republicans support banning the right to privacy, contraception and being able to marry who you love.

He brought up Jan. 6, and the fear that could attack America again in 2022 and 2024.

"While the threat to American democracy is real, I want to say as clearly as we can, we are not powerless in the face of these threats. We are not bystanders in these threats to our democracy."

He said that MAGA Republicans have embraced anger and thrive on chaos and they live in the shadow of lies and that the rest of Americans can move on together toward a better world of hope and freedom.

"I know your courage. I know your hearts. And I know our history," he said.

He said that Americans believe in the rule of law.

"We are still at our core a democracy, yet history tell us that blind loyalty to a single leader and the willingness to engage in political violence is a danger to democracy

He explained that American democracy isn't guaranteed and that all Americans must stand up for it — and called on all of Americans to defend democracy, regardless of ideology.

The duty of patriots must be stronger, Biden explained, and he called on Americans "to be more determined to save democracy than MAGA Republicans are in destroying American democracy."

Biden continued, saying, that violence is "never an acceptable political tool, "period. None. Ever."

"Today, poll workers are being subject to intimidation and death threats. FBI agents are facing threats to their lives from their own fellow citizens. Political figures are even predicting for mass violence and violence in the streets. It's inflammatory. It's dangerous. It's inflammatory and we must say this is not who we are."

The comment was a reference to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted "riots in the streets" if Donald Trump is indicted for stealing government documents and putting classified information in danger. Biden made it clear days later that if a group of right-wing terrorists rises up against the U.S. government, their guns won't work out well against F-15s. Republicans took the phrase and twisted it into falsely saying Biden was threatening to bomb GOP voters.



"You can't love your country only when you win," he said. He said that he refuses to stand by as a group tries to bring down the country simply because they lost.

"I'm asking every American to join me," he begged.

"MAGA Republicans believe in lies for profit and power, but I see a different America. An America that is about to take off," said Biden. He then began touting the work his administration has done from helping covid, passing gun safety, passing an infrastructure bill, and lowering prescription drug costs.

"Cynics and critics," said that nothing could get done, but Biden said that they did it. "Progress does come."

He acknowledged that the last few years have been tough, but things are getting better and noted that veterans are getting help, children are back in schools, people have jobs again, and "the future will be made in America."

"No matter what the white supremacists and extremists say, I made a bet on America and that bet has paid off," Biden said.

The crowds outside of the area chanting and waving signs prompted Biden to say that the key thing about democracy is making sure that they have the right to do it peacefully.