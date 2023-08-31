Jared Kushner should be subpoenaed over $2 billion deal with Saudi Arabia: Jamie Raskin

Jared Kushner should be subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee over a $2 billion deal his company made with Saudi Arabia, Democrats said Thursday.
In a letter to committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky), the group's leading Democrat Jamie Raskin (Md) asked that records relating to the deal be released for scrutiny, The Messenger reported.
Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump and a senior advisor in the former president's administration, received a $2 billion investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by the country's government, on behalf of his company, Affinity Partners. The payment was made six months after he left the White House.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
During his tenure working for Trump, Kushner had worked on a peace deal between Israel and Palestine.
The committee has most recently been mired in an investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, and if they involved his father, President Joe Biden.
Raskin and other House Democrats want to find out if “the investment was tied to Mr. Kushner’s pro-Saudi policies while in office," the letter said.
Even Comer has said in the past that Kushner's deal with the Saudis was suspect.
“I’ve been vocal that I think that what Kushner did crossed the line of ethics,” Comer said to CNN earlier this month.