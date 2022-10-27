Ohio Republican swears he was 'hacked' — and that's why his campaign liked 'adult' tweets for months
Jarrod Golden (Official photo)

For months Jarrod Golden, a Republican candidate for Franklin County auditor in Ohio, was "liking" a ton of adult tweets about "hot moms."

Tweets from the women were all over Golden's accounts and easy for anyone in the public to see, but he swears it wasn't him. It was a "hacker," he proclaimed, deleting the profile entirely, according to Gizmodo.

A user known as "The Rooster," who also has a Substack account, documented the tweets as part of their Ohio politics blog.

“The Franklin County Republican Party is running a very h**** man for county auditor that doesn’t realize his 'likes' are public,” the person tweeted Wednesday.

In one screen capture, Golden was spotted 'liking' something lewd about the Virgin Mary.

Immediately after "The Rooster" revealed the story, Golden deleted his Twitter account.

“The account had been compromised,” Franklin County Republican Party Chairman Josh Jaffe told The Columbus Dispatch. According to the information he has, Golden is "under the impression it [the account] had been deactivated months ago” and was not actively using it due to an unknown “medical issue."

