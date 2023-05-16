Freshman Dem dunks on pro-Trump lawmakers during House hearing

Freshman Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) held her own Tuesday, hitting back at Republican attacks at a House committee meeting on crime by throwing out reminders about the conduct of former President Donald Trump and Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Crockett, who was elected last year to her first term, tore into Republicans for criticisms they were leveling at Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves about crime in the district. Crockett seized upon a comment by fellow freshman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) who had accused Graves of not doing enough about sexual assault cases, which she claimed were up 48 percent.

“What I am asking is for you to do your job and make them feel safe,” Luna said to Graves. But before he could respond, she cut him off and yielded her time. Which might not have been a great decision, with Crockett ready to pounce with the Trump card.



“I’m so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse considering the frontrunner right now for the presidency has just been found liable for sexual abuse,” Crockett said on the House floor.

“So, I’m excited because this may mean that, finally, some folk will back off from supporting him because we don’t support sexual abusers in this chamber. So, I’m happy about this.”

And that wasn’t Crockett’s only animated display about the GOP expressions of concern about crime.

“My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping the streets of DC crime-free,” Crockett said. “They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free. We’re going to talk about this because I got 24 seconds.

“My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 felony counts, right? But have they exhibited any courage to say, ‘you know what, we will not allow this in our body. We will disallow this in our body. We will make sure that we expel this individual?'"

“They have not. So, what I don’t want to hear is that they care about crime because if they did they would start by cleaning up our own house and mind our own business instead of coming after D.C.”

Crockett was likely speaking about Santos. She is a co-sponsor of a bill to expel him.