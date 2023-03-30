State police probe whether detective who disappeared has white supremacist ties

New Jersey State Police are investigating whether a detective who temporarily went missing earlier this month has ties to white supremacy, reported News 12 this week.

"Detective Jason Dare was reported missing on March 19 after walking away from a health facility in Media, Pennsylvania. He was found several days later, on March 24 unharmed," reported Matt Trapani. "Photos of Dare show that he has the words 'Blood Honor' tattooed across his upper chest. The Anti-Defamation League says, 'Several American white supremacist groups proclaim an association with Blood and Honor, as do many individual white supremacists.'"

According to the report, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said, “I understand the importance of transparency and trust between law enforcement and the community, which is why we have enlisted the assistance of our law enforcement partners to conduct a thorough investigation. There is no room for hate, prejudicial rhetoric, or divisive behavior in our organization, an organization that was built on our core values of honor, duty, and fidelity.”

Dare is now on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the internal investigation.

This comes after a number of turbulent policing controversies in the state of New Jersey.

Last year, a lawsuit filed in the state alleged that two police officers in Westfield were suspended after they reported a fellow officer for racially profiling drivers. And earlier this year, the state attorney general announced charges against a Paterson officer who allegedly shot an unarmed man in the back as he fled from gunfire, paralyzing him.

