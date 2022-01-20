WATCH: Former Trump advisor struggles to explain why his 'free speech' platform booted a white nationalist
Screengrab.

Longtime Donald Trump advisor Jason Miller is struggling to explain why his new social media platform, Gettr, banned prominent white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes.

Gettr bills itself as a "brand new social media platform founded on the principles of free speech, independent thought and rejecting political censorship and 'cancel culture.'"

But Fuentes, who was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, was banned.

“What is the point of a free-speech alternative to Twitter...that doesn’t even honor free speech?” Fuentes asked.

Podcaster Tim Pool this week asked Miller about how his company is enforcing its free speech standards.

"Bro, I don't think you've got an argument here, man," Pool said.

"It sounds like complete bullsh*t," he explained. "So it's really difficult for me to like, to understand exactly what he did wrong. The issue for me is that when I asked you, you don't seem to know either."

