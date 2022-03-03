Here’s how Jason Miller’s Jan. 6 testimony documented Trump’s potential criminal intent

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday released a transcript of Donald Trump advisor Jason Miller's testimony before eleven investigators.

Miller was asked if Trump was told that he had lost the election.

"I don't remember who all was present in person. I was in the Oval Office. And at some point in the conversation Matt Oczkowski, who was the lead data person, was brought on, and I remember he delivered to the President in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose," Miller said.

"And that was based, Mr. Miller, on Matt and the data team's assessment of this sort of county-by-county, State-by-State results as reported?" the investigator asked.

"Correct," Miller replied.

Miller said he thought he remembered Jared 20 Kushner, Bill Stepien, and Justin Clark being in the meeting.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte offered his analysis of the testimony.

"Here is [Jason Miller] providing testimony to the Jan. 6 committee that Trump was told *by his own campaign* that he lost, and had been given a detailed breakdown. So when Trump continued pushing his lies that he had won, he was knowingly trying to obstruct the certification," he wrote.



