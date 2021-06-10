Trump interviewing for a new spokesperson after Jason Miller quits: report
Former President Donald Trump is searching for a new spokesperson.

"Jason Miller is leaving his day to day duties as former President Trump's spox to take over as the CEO of a tech start-up company, according to a person familiar. The company owns one of the social media platforms Trump is considering. Trump is interviewing spox replacements now," Meridith McGraw of Politico reported Thursday.

Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post also reported Miller was leaving.