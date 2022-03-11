'At least the guy was a Democrat': Text sent to Republican AG who killed man with his car sparks outrage
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R-SD) (Photo: Facebook)

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a GOP political strategist sent a message to South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg days after he committed a fatal hit-and-run with his car, mocking the deceased victim for his political affiliation.

"This week, South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said Ravnsborg received a text message from an unnamed political consultant less than two days after the crash that commented on the political party of Joe Boever, the 55-year-old man that Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, had killed," reported Tom Lawrence. 'Well, at least the guy was a Democrat,' the message read."

"Price, in a letter to Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives Spencer Gosch, said a study of text messages between the Attorney General and advisers and staff members reveal 'disparaging and offensive statements regarding other law enforcement officers, judges, a Supreme Court justice, a legislator, prosecutors, staff members, a former attorney general, and a United States senator,'" continued the report.

The family of Boever is reportedly enraged by the message.

"It just rubs me the wrong way," Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin and a former Democratic state legislator, told the Beast.

The fatal crash happened on September 12, 2020, when Ravnsborg was reportedly looking at an anti-Biden article on his phone while driving. He initially told investigators he thought he had hit a deer, a claim that quickly came into question after Boever's glasses were found in his vehicle, revealing his face had gone through the windshield.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked for his resignation, but he refused to leave, and a push to impeach him in the Republican-controlled state legislature stalled out. He was ultimately charged for the hit-and-run, but took a plea agreement that avoided any jail time.

