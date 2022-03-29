Republicans protect South Dakota AG from impeachment after he killed a man — and even Kristi Noem is furious

A panel refused to refer South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for impeachment, the Daily Beast reported Monday evening.

The panel of eight state House officials voted 6-2 to save Ravnsborg after he hit a man with his car after driving home from a fundraiser and then fled the scene. Six of those who acquitted Ravnsborg were Republicans. Committee chair Spencer Gosch refused to cast a vote, however.

The GOP-led House will vote on April 12 on whether to "accept" the report. There are only eight Democrats and 62 Republicans.

It means that Ravnsborg likely won't face any consequences for running down the man he left to die in the ditch.

A 22-page report from the GOP members claimed that they didn't have sufficient evidence to remove Ravnsborg.

Of all people to rage against Ravnsborg, far-right governor Kristi Noem said that the GOP members were "protecting one of their own."







