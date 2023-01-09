Incoming Dem New Mexico House Speaker reports bullets fired into his home
Javier Martinez (campaign photo)
Rep. Javier Martínez is set to take on the role as the speaker of the House in the New Mexico Legislature when it convenes in Santa Fe on Jan. 17.

Today, the Democrat that represents areas in downtown and Old Town Albuquerque, is the fourth elected official from his party to report bullets fired at his home. Police are also investigating shootings at a campaign headquarters and a law office of two elected Democrats, bringing the total to six shootings since December, possibly targeting prominent politicians in the city.

Although no one has been shot during these incidents, they are creating discomfort.

APD investigates possible connection between shootings at Democratic politicians’ homes, offices

Martínez saw the news break last week that someone fired rounds at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, ex-Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and state Sen. Linda Lopez.

He decided to inspect his home and found damage, which he describes as an “act of gun violence” outside.

Martínez told police he heard gunshots in the area sometime in early December.

“I share the anger of my fellow elected officials and all those who have been targeted by such senseless acts of violence,” he said. “We’re hopeful that those responsible will be caught and swiftly brought to justice.”

Rep. Antonio Maestas (D-Albuquerque) also reported a shooting that happened outside his law office after hearing last week’s news conference. During that announcement Albuquerque police said someone fired bullets at the campaign headquarters for Attorney General Raul Torréz.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Source New Mexico maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Marisa Demarco for questions: info@sourcenm.com. Follow Source New Mexico on Facebook and Twitter.

SmartNews