Trump supporter ‘prepared to go to jail’ as he defies city ordinance by flying absurdly huge flag
Jay Johnson. (Screenshot)

A man in Minnesota says he's prepared to go to jail over a massive Trump 2020 flag he flies at his construction business that violates a city ordinance that requires flags of a certain size to be licensed, Newsweek reports.

Speaking to Newsweek, the city of Buffalo said that Jay Johnson did not apply for a license and has indicated that he doesn't plan to. The city is now deciding how it will implement enforcement of the law.

"I am prepared to get the fines, ultimately get cuffed, go to jail, whatever," Johnson told a local news station.

If the city prevents him from flying the flag, "I'll just put it up someplace else, and maybe even a bigger flag," he said.

Johnson said that the flag cost him $1,000, and the crane, which is holding it up, cost him another $50,000. He says that shortly after he put the flag up, several of his work vehicles had their windows shot out by BB guns.

Watch a report on the story from WCCO below: