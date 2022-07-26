'Rooted in racism': Black Ohio lawmakers take aim at Vance over comments likening abortion to slavery

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University. Photo Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission.
A month out from the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Ohio Democrats are doing their best to keep abortion on voters’ minds. The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus is criticizing Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance over comments likening the impact of slavery to that of abortion.
In an interview with the Catholic Current last year, Vance emphasized the societal impact of abortion in describing his opposition to the procedure.
“There’s something comparable between abortion and slavery,” Vance said, “and that while the people who obviously suffer the most are those subjected to it, I think it has this morally distorting effect on the entire society.”
He went on to invoke Abraham Lincoln’s “I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master,” and opine that many people now see children as “inconveniences to be discarded instead of blessings to cherish.”
State Rep. Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, called Vance’s comments “dangerous” and “out of bounds.”
“J.D. Vance’s disgusting views on abortion are an outrage and Ohioans are taking note,” he said.
Upchurch argued Vance owes Ohioans an apology. But Rep. Catherine Ingram, D-Cincinnati, doesn’t want to hear it.
“I don’t want his apology as a Black female here in the state of Ohio,” she said. “Looking at Black maternal health issues that we have, and how desperate the health care is, how desperate our housing is, and then you have the audacity to take away a decision that women can make for themselves?”
“How dare you insult Black women?” she added.
Vance’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland, who heads up the OLBC didn’t mince words about Vance’s comments.
“What J.D. Vance is doing comparing abortion to slavery is rooted in racism,” she insisted.
But Brent didn’t draw the line at Vance, either. She also took aim at Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, the Republican nominee running in the 13th Congressional District which covers Akron and most of Canton.
“Madison (in) House District 13 had the nerve to say that abortion is the number one killer for Black babies — so problematic,” Brent said, “when we’ve got cardiac arrest, homicide, cancer, other diseases that are killing Black people disproportionately.”
Gesiotto Gilbert has made this claim repeatedly, asserting in one 2015 op-ed “it is a scientific fact that life begins at conception,” and then comparing the number of abortions to the number people who die from heart disease, cancer and other circumstances.
The number of abortions does outstrip deaths, but Gesiotto Gilbert’s claim only holds water if you consider an embryo or a fetus a person. These numbers are not included in death statistics from public health authorities.
Millions of years ago, giant sharks three times larger than today’s great whites stalked the world’s ocean. They’re long gone now, but occasionally, someone walking on a beach spots an odd triangular shape in the sand. On closer inspection, they realize it’s a fossilized tooth as large as a human hand, with sharp serrated edges. And they have to wonder: What was that beast eating?
These fossilized teeth hold clues to a mystery about a legend of the seas, a mammoth creature that was at the apex of the food chain – and then vanished.
A megalodon tooth found on the North Carolina coast.Harry Maisch
It’s known as the megalodon, believed to be the largest shark species to ever exist. Evidence in the teeth and bite marks found on fossilized bones suggest these ancient sharks were swimming the ocean between 23 million and 3.5 million years ago. Scientists have estimated they reached lengths upwards of 50 feet (15 meters) – longer than a city bus.
The megalodon was the last species of a group of sharks called the megatooth sharks. We study the chemistry of fossils to better understand ancient animals, and while many mysteries remain about megalodon’s life and eventual extinction, its teeth are revealing some answers.
What did ancient sharks eat?
There are tantalizing clues about the diet of ancient sharks in the fossil record.
The shape and structure of their teeth can indicate general eating styles. Broad serrated megalodon teeth are thought to be particularly well adapted to gnawing on marine mammals, while the sharp and pointy teeth of other sharks lend themselves to piercing and tearing fish.
In some exceptional cases, fossil marine mammal bones have been found with the bitemarksof a megalodon. Some sperm whale bones have evidence of megalodon attacks on their foreheads, a part of the whale that would have been rich in fats. Dolphin tailbones have also been found with deep megalodon tooth marks. Each of these incredible fossils offers a snapshot of one megalodon’s meal on one day millions of years ago.
Were marine mammals a part of megalodon’s regular diet, or just a special snack that day? And what else may have fallen prey to this massive shark?
Finding answers in the chemistry of fossil teeth
Using newly developed tools, we have been able to analyze the chemical composition of these fossil teeth, including samples from the United States, western Europe and Japan.
The results, published in two recent studies, tell us about the diet of each ancient shark and about the environment it lived in long before humans walked the Earth.
When animals eat, they acquire nutrients from their meals, including nitrogen and zinc. Because of this, nitrogen and zinc are passed up the food web from prey to predator.
Both nitrogen and zinc have multiple stable isotopes, forms whose atoms contain the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. For nitrogen, the ratio of the 15-nitrogen isotope to the 14-nitrogen isotope increases with each step up the food web because animals tend to discard more of the 14-nitrogen isotope in their waste. On the other hand, the ratio of 66-zinc to 64-zinc decreases within animals higher up in the food web.
When megalodon and its megatooth ancestors lived, and their position in the food web as apex predators compared with sharks that primarily eat fish. Christina Spence Morgan
Very small amounts of nitrogen and zinc are preserved deep inside the mineral layers of fossil teeth. We can extract and purify these elements from the teeth, measure the isotope ratios, and then estimate the position in the food web, for each ancient shark.
While nitrogen isotopes are often measured in modern protein tissues, these decompose rapidly and cannot be measured in the fossil record. This new method of measuring nitrogen isotopes can analyze the trace amount of nitrogen preserved in the mineral layers of fossil teeth over millions of years. The zinc isotope method is also new; this study marks the first time it has been applied to sharks and fossils more than 86,000 years old.
Together, the isotopes of nitrogen and zinc in fossil teeth tell us about the diet of extinct animals living in ecosystems that vanished millions of years ago. In our studies, we used nitrogen and zinc isotopes to reconstruct the diets of sharks.
Megalodon’s extinction: Competition with the white shark?
Understanding the diet of the megalodon can help us unravel the mystery of its extinction, and the possible ripple effects of its disappearance on marine ecology.
Both measurements show that the megalodon – and its slightly smaller megatooth ancestors – were feeding at an extraordinarily high position in ancient food webs. In fact, at least according to the nitrogen isotopes, they may have been higher than any apex predator existing today.
To be in such a high position they may have been eating now-extinct marine mammals, such as predatory sperm whales. Megalodon might also have been cannibalistic, maybe with larger adults eating juveniles. It’s very likely that the megalodon was a true apex predator, not targeted as prey by any other marine animal.
Megalodon was here. Several of the shark’s giant teeth have been found along the North Carolina coast.Harry Maisch
The emergence of the modern white shark around 5 million years ago has been hypothesized as one factor that could have contributed to megalodon’s extinction.
The isotopes offer conflicting answers. The comparison of nitrogen isotopes between great whites and megalodon from around the same time period placed these predators at different positions in the food web, meaning that they were not competing for the same prey. The zinc isotopes, however, do not reject the competition hypothesis, placing these two sharks at similar positions in the food web instead.
The disappearance of the giant sharks could have been caused by other factors, too, such as temperature changes, the loss of shelf environments due to sea-level fall, or, likely, a combination of influences.
Future research combining both methods may help resolve this conundrum and finally solve the mystery of why the largest shark on Earth vanished.
Michael Griffiths of William Paterson University and Kenshu Shimada of DePaul University contributed to this article.
However, the more we study the cosmos, the more we begin to realize planetary systems like our own might be more of an exception than a rule.
Imagine a system with one gaseous planet, a little larger than Saturn, skimming the surface of its host star on an extremely fast orbit. It’s hellishly hot and glows a dull red, baking in stellar radiation.
Then imagine another giant planet farther out, larger than Jupiter, moving on a distant and highly elongated orbit which makes it look more like a comet than a traditional planet.
It doesn’t sound much like home, does it? Yet that’s what we found.
Introducing the HD83443 planetary system
The story of the HD83443 system begins in the late 20th century, when astronomers began obsessively observing stars similar to the Sun. They were looking for evidence of those stars wobbling back and forth under the influence of unseen planetary companions.
But that’s where the similarities ended. HD83443b is a “hot Jupiter”: a giant gas planet skimming the surface of its host star (which is a little smaller and cooler than the Sun), and completing each lap in less than three Earth days!
For two decades since its discovery, we have continued to monitor the HD83443’s movements. In recent years, we’ve been conducting this work at the University of Southern Queensland’s Mt Kent Observatory.
By combining our observations with others, we discovered a strange new planet in the system, which we describe in a paper published last month.
This world, HD83443c, takes more than 22 years to orbit its host star, and is some 200 times more distant than its hellish sibling. Since HD83443c’s “year” is so long, we needed more than two decades of observations to confirm its existence – by tracking a single lap around its host star.
But what’s really unusual is the eccentricity of its orbit. While the planets in the Solar System follow near-circular orbits, HD83443c follows a much more elongated path reminiscent of comets in our Solar System.
If HD83443c was in the Solar System, it would approach the Sun almost to the orbit of Mars, then swing outwards, ending up between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus, before falling Sunward once again. Color code: purple = HD83443c, green = Earth, red = Mars, blue = Jupiter and yellow = Saturn.
The aftermath of a planetary tango
Planets such as the “hot Jupiter”, HD83443b, are particularly interesting to astronomers as they’re unlike anything close to home. Gas giants such as Jupiter begin their lives far from their host star where ices are abundant.
Those ices allow them to rapidly grow, gaining enough mass to shroud themselves in huge atmospheres.
Unlike the Solar System’s giant planets, as HD83443b grew to maturity, it must have migrated inwards to end up close to its host star. What caused this migration?
Well, over the years, astronomers have found many hot Jupiters. In trying to understand those weird planets, several mechanisms have been proposed to explain their migration – but in most cases, any evidence of the cause of the migration is lost in the distant past.
In the specific case of HD83443b, however, it seems our new discovery might have provided the evidence of the smoking gun. The newly-discovered world, HD83443c, might be the reason its sibling ended up on its current hellish orbit.
Imagine HD83443c and HD83443b first forming in the icy depths of the HD83443 system. They would have been buried in the massive disc of gas and dust surrounding the star, called a “protoplanetary disk”.
As the planets moved through the disc, they fed from it, growing ever more massive, and drifting slowly inward as they interact with the disc around them.
Eventually they came too close together. They didn’t quite collide, but as they swung past one another, their immense gravitational pulls acted like a slingshot, catapulting them both onto new orbits.
HD83443b, the hot Jupiter, was flung inwards onto an orbit that skims the star’s surface at its closest approach, before swinging back outwards towards the initial scene of near collision. The other planet, HD83443c, is flung outwards onto its current elongated path.
Over millennia, something remarkable happened. Every time HD83443b swung close to its host star, its presence raised tides on the star, and in turn the host star caused tides to rise on it. This would have essentially “applied the brakes” to HD83443b’s motion.
This means HD83443b lost a tiny bit of speed each time it swung past the host star. As it flew back outwards again, it failed to travel as far as before and its orbit was slowly circularised. It was dragged inwards until it reached its current tiny, circular orbit – on which it will spend the rest of its life.
HD83443c, however, experienced no such fate. After having been flung outwards during the initial encounter with HD83443b, it remained so distant from the central star that its orbit was never impacted.
Its very slow and elongated orbit is evidence of that initial planetary encounter from when the system was young.
Is there no place like home?
This story is a fascinating one – but the main goal of our ongoing search for alien worlds is to find places much more like home.
We’re using the same tools that led us to HD83443c to find planetary systems like our own – with giant planets on orbits far from their host stars. We may need to gaze out at distance stars for decades at a time, watching their graceful celestial waltz.
We will no doubt find many more surprising systems akin to HD83443, that reveal more about the true variety of planetary systems out there.
This video, by NASA, shows the story of the first 30 years of the Exoplanet Era, and the first 5,000 known exoplanets. Future research will hopefully reveal tens of thousands more – including systems like our Solar System.
Australian scientists are making strides towards solving one of the greatest mysteries of the universe: the nature of invisible “dark matter”.
The ORGAN Experiment, Australia’s first major dark matter detector, recently completed a search for a hypothetical particle called an axion – a popular candidate among theories that try to explain dark matter.
ORGAN has placed new limits on the possible characteristics of axions and thus helped narrow the search for them. But before we get ahead of ourselves …
Let’s start with a story
About 14 billion years ago, all the little pieces of matter – the fundamental particles that would later become you, the planet and the galaxy – were compressed into one very dense, hot region.
Then the Big Bang happened and everything flew apart. The particles combined into atoms, which eventually clumped together to make stars, which exploded and created all kinds of exotic matter.
After a few billion years came Earth, which was eventually crawling with little things called humans. Cool story, right? Turns out it’s not the whole story; it’s not even half.
People, planets, stars and galaxies are all made of “regular matter”. But we know regular matter makes up just one-sixth of all the matter in the universe.
The rest is made of what we call “dark matter”. Its name tells you almost everything we know about it. It doesn’t emit light (so we call it “dark”) and it has mass (so we call it “matter”).
If it’s invisible, how do we know it’s there?
When we observe the way things move in space, we find time and again that we can’t explain our observations if we consider only what we can see.
Spinning galaxies are a great example. Most galaxies spin at speeds that can’t be explained by the gravitational pull from visible matter alone.
So there must be dark matter in these galaxies, providing extra gravity and allowing them to spin faster – without parts being flung off into space. We think dark matter literally holds galaxies together.
The ‘Bullet Cluster’ is a massive cluster of galaxies which has been interpreted as being strong evidence for the existence of dark matter.
So there must be an enormous amount of dark matter in the universe, pulling on all the things we can see. It’s passing through you, too, like some kind of cosmic ghost. You just can’t feel it.
How could we detect it?
Many scientists believe dark matter could be composed of hypothetical particles called axions. Axions were originally proposed as part of a solution to another major problem in particle physics called the “strong CP problem” (which we could write a whole article about).
Anyway, after the axion was proposed, scientists realised the particle could also make up dark matter under certain conditions. That’s because axions are expected to have very weak interactions with regular matter, but still have some mass: the two conditions needed for dark matter.
So how do you go about searching for axions?
Well, since dark matter is thought to be all around us, we can build detectors right here on Earth. And, luckily, the theory that predicts axions also predicts that axions can convert into photons (particles of light) under the right conditions.
This is good news, because we’re great at detecting photons. And this is exactly what ORGAN does. It engineers the correct conditions for axion–photon conversion and looks for weak photon signals – little flashes of light generated by dark matter passing through the detector.
This kind of experiment is called an axion haloscope and was first proposed in the 1980s. There are a few in the world today, each one slightly different in important ways.
The ORGAN Experiment’s main detector. A small copper cylinder called a ‘resonant cavity’ traps photons generated during dark matter conversion. The cylinder is bolted to a ‘dilution refrigerator’ which cools the experiment to very low temperatures.
Author provided
Shining a light on dark matter
An axion is believed to convert into a photon in the presence of a strong magnetic field. In a typical haloscope, we generate this magnetic field using a big electromagnet called a “superconducting solenoid”.
Inside the magnetic field we place one or several hollow chambers of metal, which are meant to trap the photons and cause them to bounce around inside, making them easier to detect.
However, there is one hiccup. Everything that has a temperature constantly emits small random flashes of light (which is why thermal imaging cameras work). These random emissions, or “noise”, make it harder to detect the faint dark matter signals we’re looking for.
To work around this, we’ve placed our resonator in a “dilution refrigerator”. This fancy fridge cools the experiment to cryogenic temperatures, about −273°C, which greatly reduces the noise.
The colder the experiment is, the better we can “listen” for faint photons produced during dark matter conversion.
Targeting mass regions
An axion of a certain mass will convert into a photon of a certain frequency, or colour. But since the mass of axions is unknown, experiments must target their search to different regions, focusing on those where dark matter is considered more likely to exist.
If no dark matter signal is found, then either the experiment is not sensitive enough to hear the signal above the noise, or there’s no dark matter in the corresponding axion mass region.
When this happens, we set an “exclusion limit” – which is just a way of saying “we didn’t find any dark matter in this mass range, to this level of sensitivity”. This tells the rest of the dark matter research community to direct their searches elsewhere.
ORGAN is the most sensitive experiment in its targeted frequency range. Its recent run detected no dark matter signals. This result has set an important exclusion limit on the possible characteristics of axions.
This is the first phase of a multi-year plan to search for axions. We’re currently preparing the next experiment, which will be more sensitive and target a new, as-yet-unexplored mass range.
But why does dark matter matter?
Well, for one, we know from history that when we invest in fundamental physics, we end up developing important technologies. For instance, all modern computing relies on our understanding of quantum mechanics.
We never would have discovered electricity, or radio waves, if we didn’t pursue things that, at the time, appeared to be strange physical phenomena beyond our understanding. Dark matter is the same.
Consider everything humans have accomplished by understanding just one-sixth of the matter in the universe – and imagine what we could do if we unlocked the rest.