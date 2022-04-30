JD Vance suggests Biden is deliberately letting fentanyl into America to kill rural Trump supporters

On Friday, in conversation with longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance offered up a new conspiracy theory: that President Joe Biden is deliberately letting fentanyl into the country to worsen the opioid epidemic and kill people in rural areas that support former President Donald Trump.
"If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, how better than to target them and their kids with this fentanyl," said Vance, a venture capitalist and the author of "Hillbilly Elegy." "And the crazy thing is, it's not just drug addicts who are affected by this, right? I mean of course most of our voters are not people who are suffering from this addiction, but they know a lot of people who are, right? Their kids are affected by it. A lot of grandparents, man, who are taking care of grandkids that they weren't expecting to take care of because fentanyl killed their children."
"It does look intentional," added Vance. "It's like Biden wants to punish people who didn't vote for him."
