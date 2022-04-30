JD Vance suggests Biden is deliberately letting fentanyl into America to kill rural Trump supporters

"Do not be afraid," Rafferty counseled. "Go, on standup, speak out. You can't sit back and take it. You have to stand up and fight back. That's the only way that we're going to do this."

The two were then joined by Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) and Missouri State Rep. Ian Mackey (D).

McMorrow was shocked Republicans are targeting children for political gain.

"It's inexcusable. It's hateful and vile, and I think that's why Democrats — and it's no coincidence that the three of us are young Democrats in statehouses right here — call it out," she said. "Call it off for what it is. You can't claim to be protecting children if you're only protecting some children, so we are in the right. We stand for families and our communities, and we've got to say it and say it loudly."



Mackey was hopeful for the future.

"I think given the success of the movement thus far, I think they're going to lose but it's gonna take all of us to stop them," he said.



At the end of the segment, Capehart described the panel as "three of my heroes."

Watch:





