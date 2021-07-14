GOP candidate J.D. Vance heaped scorn on 'moral disaster' Trump -- and said he might vote for Hillary Clinton
(Screenshot via NBC News)

According to Twitter direct messages from 2017 obtained by CNN, Ohio Republican Senate candidate and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance called then-President Donald Trump as a "moral disaster" whose administration had "no domestic policy agenda besides tax cuts."

"Can you imagine running as an anti-AHCA populist who thinks Trump is a moral disaster," Vance wrote. "Where's my constituency?"

CNN found other anti-Trump comments from Vance from 2016, 2017 and 2018, where he said Trump was a "fraud" and that he'd possibly vote for Hillary Clinton if he thought Trump had a chance of winning.

"I cannot stand Trump because I think he's a fraud. Well, I think he's a total fraud that is exploiting these people," Kentucky radio host Matt Jones said to Vance in August 2016.

"I do too," Vance replied. "I agree with you on Trump, because I don't think that he's the person. I don't think he actually cares about folks. I think he just recognizes that there was a hole in the conversation and that hole is that people from these regions of the country, they feel ignored. They feel left out and they feel very frustrated. And I think of course in a lot of ways they feel that way for totally justifiable reasons. So it's a problem that Trump has been the vessel of a lot of that frustration."

Vance came under fire after he entered the primary to fill the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman over now-deleted tweets from 2016 where he called Trump "reprehensible" and said he would be voting for third-party candidate Evan McMullin.

Read the full report over at CNN.

SmartNews