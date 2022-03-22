'I don't care enough': J.D. Vance says he opposes aid for 'sinkhole' in Ukraine

J.D. Vance, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, on Tuesday said that he opposed providing aid for Ukraine because the country is a "sinkhole."

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Vance told host Steve Bannon that he was more concerned about the U.S. border than Ukraine.

"These are problems right here at home," Vance opined. "I've got to be honest with you, Steve, when I wake up in the morning, I worry about whether my 5-year-old son is going to interact with a sex trafficker. And that's what I care the most about."

"I don't care about anything enough that I'm going to send 100 million Americans to die in a nuclear world war III," he later added. "I don't care enough about what's going on over there that I'm going to step in it, get a bunch of our citizens killed and pour more and more money into the war sinkhole while we've got our own problems here at home."

Vance is one of several candidates vying for former President Donald Trump's endorsement in the Ohio Senate race.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.