WATCH: Fox's Jeanine Pirro explodes when Geraldo suggests Putin might have played Trump

On Fox News Tuesday, former judge Jeanine Pirro blew up at her co-host Geraldo Rivera when he suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might only not have invaded Ukraine during the administration of former President Donald Trump because he was manipulating the former commander-in-chief.

"How do you know that Putin wasn't playing Trump?" said Rivera. "How do you know."

"Oh, stop! He wasn't playing Trump," snapped Pirro. "He didn't invade whilst Trump was president! It's not about loving Trump, it's about the fact that Trump had everybody against the wall."

"How do you know that Putin didn't think Trump would give him Ukraine anyway?" said Rivera.

"I don't give a damn what Putin thinks, I only care what Putin did!" said Pirro. "And he was a wuss when Trump was president! And that's the end of it."

Some experts have theorized the same thing Geraldo is suggesting. Even John Bolton, Trump's former National Security Adviser, has speculated Putin only held off on invading Ukraine under Trump because he anticipated Trump would withdraw the U.S. from NATO in a second term, giving him a clearer field to dominate Eastern Europe.

Watch below: