'This DA is an idiot!' Jeanine Pirro fumes after Dem official correctly says Trump-voting states have more crime

On Thursday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, facing repeated attacks from Republicans and an impeachment effort against him, hit back in an interview on FOX 29 News, pointing out that the worst homicide rates in the country are in states that voted for former President Donald Trump.

"These states in the United States that have a rate of homicide which is 40 percent higher — are MAGA states. They are Trump states. I’ll say it again, the rate of homicide in Trump states as compared to Biden states, take all 50 of them, is 40 percent higher," said Krasner.

He is correct — states that voted for Trump, on average, have both higher murder rates, and have had higher increases to their murder rates over the last two years.

But on Fox News later that day, Jeanine Pirro was enraged at Krasner's comments.

"First of all, the governor does not control the police in individual cities and in individual states, so get off the MAGA states, that's number one!" fumed Pirro, apparently unaware that many crime policies, from whether cities can restrict guns to whether DAs can eliminate cash bail, are imposed at the state level."

"Number two, this D.A. is an idiot," said Pirro. "He says that there's no correlation between crime and a traditional versus a progressive D.A. I'm gonna tell you what the correlation is. The progressive D.A. wants to let the criminal out. The traditional D.A. wants to lock him up and throw away the key and make sure he pays for the crime that he commits, all right? That's real simple. So Krasner's out of his mind."

Studies have found no evidence that the criminal justice reforms championed by prosecutors like Krasner, including bail reforms, have resulted in any increase in crime, particularly since these reforms generally just apply to nonviolent offenders.

Watch the video below or at this link.