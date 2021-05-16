Jeanine Pirro gets confused by her own graphic — while she's live on-air: 'Whatever!'
Fox News screengrab.

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro appeared confused while attempting to read a graphic on Saturday.

Pirro was complaining about new names being to describe what year in college a student is at Penn State as part of the network's focus on culture war issues.

The school now referring to students by year, with first-year and second-year students being in the lower division, with third-year and fourth-year students being in the upper division.

Fox graphic.Screengrab.


The host, however, had problems reading the graphic.

"Whatever!" she said.