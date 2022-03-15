'Leave them alone!' Fox News' ​Jeanine Pirro ​defends Big Oil's massive profits amid record prices

Fox News' Jeanine Pirro does not want anyone blaming energy companies for forcing consumers to pay record gas prices at a time when they are also raking in massive profits.

During a debate on Fox News' "The Five" on Tuesday, Pirro sparred with Geraldo Rivera over whether the big energy firms were to blame for the big prices Americans are paying at the pump.

Rivera got the ball rolling when he pointed out that the oil companies are currently thriving even as high gas prices hurt consumers' wallets.

"Talk to Chevron, Exxon, BP and Shell and say, 'Listen, you guys are doing great!'" he said. "Now do me a favor, now go out there and drill."

Pirro was offended by Rivera's suggestion.

"Is this a capitalist society?" she asked incredulously. "Leave them alone! Unless they're profiteering, leave them alone!"

"They are profiteering," Rivera shot back.

"OK then go to the Department of Justice tell them that!" she said. "Prove it!"

Watch the video below.