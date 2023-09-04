'Beneath contempt': Legal experts pile on Trump codefendant over Burning Man comments

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who was arrested along with Donald Trump for allegedly trying to use the Justice Department to lean on Georgia to block its electoral count, lashed out at former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal over Burning Man of all topics.

Clark, who called Burning Man a "neopagan ritual" and slammed Katyal for his attendance of the event, sparked a flurry of online replies when he responded to Katyal's post giving tips for those stuck in flooding at the annual festival.

"Why am I not surprised that Neal Katyal made it a priority to get to a neopagan ritual? See picture below in lower right," Clark wrote Sunday. "Pray that these folks come to the light & realize that the only path is through and to our Lord. We are all fallen and need God, and to repent as a Nation."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Katyal hit back, calling Clark "criminal defendant Clark."

"Dear Criminal Defendant Clark: I am a Hindu. Are you suggesting I do not belong in this country?" the legal expert asked on Sunday. "You might be better off studying our Founders, the text of our First Amendment, and (albeit for other reasons), the Criminal Code. I sincerely wish you the best, Neal."

Laurence H. Tribe, one of America's leading constitutional scholars, said "Clark is beneath contempt" and that Katyal had a "great response."

"Admirably restrained but utterly devastating, Tribe wrote on Monday.

Conservative attorney and anti-Trump activist George Conway also joined in with a suggestion for Katyal:

"My Dearest Neal: The respectful and proper form of address for @JeffClarkUS is 'Your Most Excellent Inmateship P01135824,'" the lawyer wrote. "No need to delete and repost. Just flagging for future reference. Your friend, g."



