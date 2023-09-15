Former Justice Department official and Donald Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark told a Georgia court Friday that the former president had ‘unqualified and illimitable’ power to change his job description to secure election.

In a filing in the Fulton County court that’s overseeing the case involving attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result, Clark argued that Trump could use him however he saw fit.

Clark’s position as head of the Justice Department’s civil division meant he generally worked on environmental issues.

But prosecutors claim his activities after the election strayed far from that remit.

Clark is accused of emailing officials telling them the Department of Justice had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia.” That claim was untrue.

He is one of 19 people charged in the Fulton County case.

